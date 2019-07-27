Your Town Friday: Frank Jackson State Park

by Alabama News Network Staff

We’ve hit the road for another Your Town Friday. As we highlight Alabama State Parks in our area, we take a trip to Opp in Covington County to see Frank Jackson State Park.

This is one of the smaller state parks in Alabama, but there is still plenty to do. There is a 1,000 acre lake that is 26 feet deep, which offers swimming, boating and fishing. There are 32 campsites, cabins and primitive-style places to pitch a tent and spend the night.

Opp itself gives you a place to make a quick run to the grocery store, grab a bite to eat or just enjoy the friendly people and scenery.

If you’re looking for a place to find peace, then Frank Jackson State Park may be just the perfect place.

Check out Frank Jackson State Park or other state parks at Alapark.com.