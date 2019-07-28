Biscuits Walk-Off Barons, 8-7 (10)

Biscuits win seventh straight, 21st of 25

by Darrell Puckett

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In what his second Double-A game, Carl Chester beat out an infield RBI-single in the bottom of the 10th to lift the Biscuits (69-37) to a thrilling 8-7 win in walk-off fashion in their series opener against the Birmingham Barons (47-55) on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The victory was the Biscuits’ seventh in a row, a new season-high.

Matt Krook opened for the 14th time this season but allowed three runs on three hits, two walks, and no strikeouts in the first inning that put the Barons ahead early. A throwing error by shortstop Taylor Walls scored the first run for Birmingham, and then a two-run single by Damek Tomscha brought across the other two.

The Biscuits would answer back in the bottom of the first, however, thanks to a two-run double off the left-center field railing by Tristan Gray off Barons starter Lincoln Henzman to make it a 3-2 game at the end of one.

Brian Shaffer then entered the game for Krook in the second, and allowed just one baserunner on a single to Nick Madrigal through his first four innings of relief. Shaffer retired 10 in a row between the second and fourth innings.

After Jim Haley hit a wall-ball triple in the fourth, Chester came through with his first Double-A RBI on a single that tied the game at three. Brett Sullivan’s RBI-fielder’s choice in the fifth then handed the Biscuits their first lead at 4-3 before the designated hitter swiped second to set a new single-season team record with 160 stolen bases. Gray then launched a two-run homer to right to make it a 6-3 game.

The Barons would battle back in the sixth with a Ti’Quan Forbes RBI-double and a Damek Tomscha sac fly to make it 6-5. Then in the seventh, Luis Basabe knotted the affair at six with a deep sac fly to straightaway center on which Thomas Milone made a Willy Mays-like play.

The game would shift to extra innings where Basabe’s RBI-double put the Barons back in front, 7-6, before the Biscuits tied the game on Sullivan’s sac fly in the bottom of the 10th. Then, with the bases load and two outs, Chester bounced Alec Hansen’s 3-2 pitch to the shortstop Laz Rivera, and beat a low throw to first to score Josh Lowe with the winning run.

The Biscuits will try to make it eight-consecutive wins on Sunday when Josh Fleming (9-4) takes on Matt Tomshaw (4-4) at 5:05 PM when there will be a Lil’ Crumbs Dress Like a Player Wristband Giveaway.

