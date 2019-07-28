Team Alabama AUM Dixie Baseball Heading to AAA World Series

by Darrell Puckett

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — There’s tons of talent around the state of Alabama in regards to baseball and softball league play, but the AUM 9-10 year All-Stars are looking to make their team the standard. The team has played 21 games since the start of the summer with a 20-1 overall and have outscored opponents 240-30 in those games.

Team AUM will now represent the state of Alabama in the AAA World Series in Ruston, Louisiana from August 3-8. They will join state champions from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, as well as a team from the host city, Ruston.

Team Alabama will play its first game against North Carolina at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.