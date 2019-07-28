Two-Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of An Opelika Man

by Mandy McQueen

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Opelika man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kyle Vaughan Jones, 39, was killed when the 2007 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating was struck by a 2012 Honda Accord. The crash occurred at 10:42 p.m. on Saturday.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 85 near the 49 mile marker, approximately one mile south of Auburn.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.