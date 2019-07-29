AUM Tennis Programs Earn ITA All-Academic Honors

by Darrell Puckett

TEMPE, Ariz. – Both the men’s and women’s tennis programs for Auburn University at Montgomery were named All-Academic Teams by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, with seven Warhawks earning All-Academic Scholar Athlete honors.

The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year (including fall 2018 and spring 2019).

In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must meet the following criteria: 1.) be a varsity letter winner, 2.) have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year, and 3.) have been enrolled at their present school for at least 2 semesters (including freshman through senior year).

On the women’s side Alba de la Torre, Julia Enderink , Svenja Petri and Tonja Foessmeier were named ITA Scholar Athletes while the men’s team had Eban Straker-Meads , Marcus Lind and Santiago Veglia earn the honor.

The award for Veglia was his fourth in a row, while de la Torre, Enderink and Foessmeir earned the recognition for the second consecutive year.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) is the governing body of college tennis, overseeing men’s and women’s varsity tennis at all levels – NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA and Junior/Community College.