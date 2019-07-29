City of Demopolis Set to Host Babe Ruth 14U World Series Tournament

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The city of Demopolis is set to host the 2019 Babe Ruth 14U World Series in just a week.

Final preparations are underway to make sure everything is ready for the big baseball tournament.

Ground crews with the Demopolis Parks and Recreation Department are working hard to get ready to host a Babe Ruth championship series for the first time: “It goes from everything from new landscaping timbers, to redoing some of the fields, redoing the dirt, rebuilding mounds, hanging new speakers,” said Parks & Rec Director Walker Reynolds. “It’s a little bit of everything that goes into a baseball field and a lot of work on the grass to get it nice and green as well.”

Ten teams from the 14 year old division will be at the Demopolis Sportsplex competing for the 14-U World Series title: “It’ll be eight teams all across the United States and then you have a local team and you have the Alabama state champion will be here,” said Reynolds.

City officials said the event will provide a big economic boost for the city: “You’re probably looking at a minimum of 35, 40 people per team that’ll be in our city for 9, 10, 12 days.”

The Babe Ruth World Series tournament starts August 7th and runs through the 16th.