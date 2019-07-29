Hot With Increasing Rain Chances This Week

by Ben Lang

It was another cool-ish start to the morning with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 60s. It’s a totally different story now, with most spots near or exceeding 90° as of midday. Temperatures continue to warm into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Fortunately, humidity stays fairly low, so there won’t be much of a heat index factor. We could see a spotty shower or two this afternoon, but mostly locations remain dry with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures slowly cool this evening- expect upper 80s at 7PM cooling into the upper 70s at 11PM. The sky remains mostly clear overnight, with lows near 70°.

Heat and building humidity summarize the weather for the remainder of the week. Isolated showers and storms are a bit more likely on Tuesday, with an otherwise partly cloudy sky. Expect high temperatures in the low to mid 90s again. Wednesday and Thursday’s could feature a slightly higher coverage of afternoon showers and storms, but still of a hit-or-miss variety. Many locations could remain dry, but all locations get hot both days with highs in the mid 90s.

The highest chance to see an afternoon shower or storm looks like Friday and this weekend, though still of a scattered summertime variety. The rain won’t do much to curb the heat, with highs in the mid 90s over that stretch. Highs could still reach the mid 90s next Monday.