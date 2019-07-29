LEAD Academy Renovations Continue

by Andrew James

Monday was the first day of training for teachers at LEAD Academy, Montgomery’s first charter school. The school will open August 19th, but the building is still undergoing renovations.

Lead Academy has a temporary office set up near the school building off Vaughn Road. Construction crews were at the site today continuing the renovation work. LEAD Academy Board Chair Charlotte Meadows says the goal is to move into the building in two weeks, leaving one week for teachers to set up the classrooms.

“It’s going to take a lot of work, but we’ve got people who have already volunteered and signed up to help…we’re going to be asking parents to help that week, my rotary club has already volunteered,” Meadows explained.

The school is at full capacity with 360 students, grades K-5, enrolled. The goal is to have class sizes around 24 students. For more information about LEAD Academy click here.