Troy Man Charged in Brundidge Gas Station Robbery-Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Leon Terrell Flowers, 23, of Troy, has been arrested and charged in the robbery-homicide at the J&S Buy Rite gas station in Brundidge. He has been charged with Capital Murder and Robbery.

The incident occurred Wednesday, July 24 just after 6:00 a.m.

The clerk of the store, Neil Kumar, was fatally shot during the course of the store being robbed. Kumar, 30, was a graduate student at Troy University.

“It is so far-fetched for our town for something like this to happen. But thank goodness for all the agencies that responded to this. I think the citizens of Brundidge will rest a little more at ease than they would have the day before yesterday after hearing about this crime. So I think Brundidge is going to be okay,” Brundidge Police Chief Moses Davenport said.

Several members from various agencies have worked together on this case.

