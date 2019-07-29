Montgomery Police Investigate Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation following the shooting death of Kenneth Sanders, 55, of Montgomery late last night.

Police say they and fire medics responded to the 200 block of Conley Circle at about 10:45 p.m. That’s where they say they found Sanders dead of a bullet wound.

Police are still investigating what led to the fatal shooting. No arrests have been made.

If you have a tip to help in the investigation, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.