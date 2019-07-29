New Members Added to Elmore County’s Community Emergency Response Team

by Danielle Wallace

Gina Pellegrino is one of 29 people who are now part of Elmore County’s Community Emergency Response Team. She signed-up following January’s tornado that ripped through Wetumpka.

“I couldn’t guide my people properly at work so it was like I don’t know what to do. It really kind of hammered home that people don’t know. So the more you know, the more prepared you are,” said Pellegrino.

For 9 weeks, grads learned everything they need to know about taking care of themselves and others during a disaster.

“Everything from CPR to basic search and rescue to other life saving and safety type situations like fire training – how to handle a fire extinguisher,” said Keith Barnett, Elmore County EMA Director.

Pellegrino says the program challenged her in many ways.

“Your instincts to help in certain ways are just not right so it was like really – I really need to check out the situation and really access it before I do help because I could get hurt myself and cause a bigger problem,” said Pellegrino.

Elmore County EMA Director, Keith Barnett, says there are more than 200 cert members across the county. But many are not active. He hopes that will change soon.

“We’re going to use this graduation, starting in October to kick this off where we can rejuvenate the members that we have around the county and start what we’ll call a mission support team,” said Barnett.

The mission team will be on standby for volunteer fire departments, sheriff’s departments and EMA officials.