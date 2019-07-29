Risks Following Surgeries, Brain Injuries in Children and Adults Lacking Physical Activity

by Samantha Williams

A large international study suggests it’s the recovery period after surgery that’s the riskiest for most patients.. not the operation itself. Researchers tracking thousands of non-cardiac patients found 29% of deaths occurred after discharge from the hospital.

Plus, a new study looking at brain injuries in children and teens says nearly three-quarters are caused by consumer products. Falls from beds and on floors cause the most infant injuries, but bicycles and contact sports like football, basketball, and soccer cause head injuries as children grow older.

And finally, American adults are still falling short when it comes to national guidelines for physical activity. The most recent government data showed little improvement between 2007 and 2016, and a jump in the time people spend sitting everyday.