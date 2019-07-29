The Dog Days of Summer

by Ryan Stinnett

THE FINAL DAYS OF JULY: Hot and mainly dry weather is expected for Monday as highs once again climb into the lower and mid 90s. For Tuesday and Wednesday, a few more scattered showers/storms are expected with the approach of a weak surface boundary, but even then, rain chances should only be in the 20-30% range. Highs these two days should be in the mid 90s.

HELLO AUGUST: For Thursday and Friday, expect hot and humid conditions with highs generally in the mid 90s. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with those randomly scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: For the first weekend of August, we will stick with a persistence forecast as the days will feature a mix of sun and clouds, hot temperatures, and those scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. For now, highs in the mid 90s are expected, with lows in the 70s…both of which are right or just a little above where temperatures should be this time of year.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Showers and thunderstorms extending from the eastern Caribbean Sea to just north of the Leeward Islands are associated with a tropical wave. This disturbance is expected to move west-northwestward to northwestward across the north-central Caribbean Sea during the next few days, producing locally heavy rainfall and possibly some flooding across portions of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola.

Little development of the disturbance, however, is likely during this time as upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive. The system is forecast to move near or over the Straits of Florida and the Bahamas by the end of the week, where environmental conditions could be a little more conducive for development. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan