Typical Late July Weather

by Shane Butler

We continue to sit underneath a ridge of high pressure this week. The ridge will help provide us lots of sunshine and hot temps. Low to mid 90s will be common throughout the week. Moisture levels will increase a bit and this leads to late afternoon pop up showers and storms. Not everyone will see them but where they do occur you can expect a little relief from the heat. It’s basically a rather quiet week of weather ahead and typical for this time of the year.