3 Dead, 4 Injured in Pike County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Three people are dead and four are injured following a pair of collisions in southeastern Alabama.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas says a log truck and two vehicles were involved in two crashes on a rural road Monday night.

Details aren’t clear, but according to reports, two victims are from Pike County and one was from Crenshaw County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)