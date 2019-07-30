Antihistamines Vs. Cold Meds and a Better way to Detect Cardiovascular Disease

by Samantha Williams

More and more doctors are recommending antihistamines rather than cough and cold medicines for respiratory infections in children. That’s according to a Rutgers study that said while over-the-counter antihistamines treat allergic conditions, little benefit is known for children with colds. Researchers said in some cases, the medicine can cause sedation and agitation in children.

And, a report presented at the american heart association scientific session said measuring a menopausal woman’s pulse in her wrist may be a better way to detect cardiovascular disease risk during menopause than the standard blood pressure reading. Researchers said checking the radial pulse at the base of the wrist is non-invasive and offers more information.