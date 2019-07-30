Mid-90s Heat Streak Continues

by Ben Lang

It was a warmer start to the morning in central and south Alabama, with most spots near 70°. Temperatures quickly warmed this morning, reaching the 90° mark in many spots by 11 AM. Temperatures continue to warm this afternoon under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Expect highs in the mid 90s, though the heat index still won’t be much of a factor this afternoon. There’s a small chance for a spotty shower or storm this afternoon, though most locations remain dry and hot. The showers fizzle away this evening, with a partly cloudy sky overnight. Temperatures remain warm this evening, with mid to upper 80s at 7PM; falling to near 80° at 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low 70s.

The biggest change to the forecast day by day this week will be slightly better chances to see rain, especially on Friday. There won’t be any break from the heat, with most locations reaching the mid 90s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday and Thursday may feature a slightly higher chance for rain, but the showers and storms remain very hit-or-miss. Friday features scattered showers and storms, so more locations see the benefit of a cooling shower or storm.

The weekend features more of the same, with highs in the mid 90s each afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible both days, with the highest chance for rain during the afternoon. Overnight lows settle in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday night.

Mid-90 degree heat remains possible Monday afternoon. Expect some scattered afternoon showers and storms too. Tuesday could finally be a bit less hot, with highs in the low 90s.