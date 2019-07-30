Montgomery Airport to Offer More Business Travel Options

by Alabama News Network Staff

Starting January 7, 2020 American Airlines will offer a new schedule for same-day, return flights between Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) and Reagan National Airport (DCA).

A welcome addition for business travelers, American began non-stop service from MGM to DCA in June 2018. The airline’s current flight patterns typically require passengers to remain overnight, before returning to Montgomery. The new schedule offers even greater flexibility for corporate customers who can depart on an early morning flight and return home in time for the nightly news.

“When we announced the non-stop service to Washington, D.C. last year, we were confident that the flights would perform well. Today, we are pleased that MGM travelers can continue to enjoy access to our nation’s capital with the added convenience of returning home to Montgomery later on the same day,” said Tammy Knight Fleming, Montgomery Airport Authority Chair.

Executive Airport Director, Marshall J. Taggart, Jr., explained, “This flight is a milestone in providing a full day trip option for the government, business, and military traveling public. Our air service development is aggressively pursuing more ways to connect the airport to the region.”

The non-stop, same-day flights from MGM to DCA are currently available for purchase at aa.com. The schedule for these flights, will be effective for travel beginning next year, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time MGM 6:11 AM DCA 9:17 AM DCA 7:10 PM MGM 8:19 PM

* All times listed are local