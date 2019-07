Montgomery County Arrests: July 22-28

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/22 Antonio Provo Arrest Date: 7/22/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st (2 counts)

2/22 Terri Oliver Arrest Date: 7/27/19 Charge(s): Possession of Paraphernalia & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

3/22 Jason Melancon Arrest Date: 7/23/19 Charge(s): Possession of Firearm with Alterations

4/22 Reginald Lawson Arrest Date: 7/24/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court

5/22 Tremayne Lambert Arrest Date: 7/23/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st & Theft of Property 1st



6/22 Courtney Kemmerer Arrest Date: 7/22/19 Charge(s): Assault II

7/22 Arthur James Arrest Date: 7/25/19 Charge(s): Burglary III (7 counts)

8/22 Harriett Holloway Arrest Date: 7/24/19 Charge(s): Murder

9/22 Don Hayes Arrest Date: 7/23/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

10/22 Andrew Harris Arrest Date: 7/24/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st



11/22 Charles Griggs, Jr. Arrest Date: 7/24/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

12/22 George Gray Arrest Date: 7/24/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance (2 counts) & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

13/22 Judge Grant Arrest Date: 7/27/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation

14/22 Kardarius Fountain Arrest Date: 7/22/19 Charge(s): Assault 2nd-Physical Injury with Deadly Weapon, Assault 1st (2 counts), Capital Murder, & Shooting into Occupied Vehicle

15/22 Brandon Flynn Arrest Date: 7/27/19 Charge(s): Assault 2nd (2 counts) & Disorderly Conduct



16/22 Albert Dorsey Arrest Date: 7/22/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

17/22 India Christian Arrest Date: 7/24/19 Charge(s): Burglary III & Destruction of Property by Inmate (2 counts)

18/22 Crawford Bruce, Jr. Arrest Date: 7/27/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 3rd & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

19/22 Maurice Britton Arrest Date: 7/25/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st

20/22 Markley Bloss, III Arrest Date: 7/27/19 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing



21/22 Lapiffany Baker Arrest Date: 7/24/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

22/22 Dequandre Addison Arrest Date: 7/26/19 Charge(s): Assault 2nd & Shooting into Occupied Building or Vehicle













































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates July 22-28, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.