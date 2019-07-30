Montgomery Police Investigating Tuesday Morning Fatal Shooting

by A.J Williams

Montgomery Police are conducting a homicide investigation following the early morning shooting death of 35- year -old Toderick Smith of Hope Hull.

Police responded to the 5700 block of E. Shirley Lane at about 12:30 Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene they found Smith, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene.

The shooting is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.