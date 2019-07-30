Montgomery Woman Upset After TruGreen Glitch Wipes Out Her Account

by Danielle Wallace

Only 62 cents is left in Cynthia Innman’s savings account. Her checking account has a zero balance.

“Had I not tried to use my debit card. I would not have known that this could’ve been an issue,” said Innman.

Innman says she contacted TruGreen last week for mosquito control. The company sprayed her backyard Monday.

But what was supposed to be a one-time payment, turn into five withdrawals.

“They were $59 a wop,” said Innman.

Innman noticed the glitch when tried to buy lunch Tuesday. She says the company should have reached out sooner.

“There were at least 10 people behind me hearing this lady say that my card had been declined – not once but twice – the embarrassment of it all,” said Innman.

After checking her account and immediately calling TruGreen for answers, Innman says she was not pleased with the response by a representative.

“I mind as well had speaking to an automated service because there was no heart behind it,” said Innman.

Tuesday afternoon, the company issued a statement to Alabama News Network, that says they are aware of the issue and they are working to fix it. Many people have taken to social media with their concerns. Just like Innman, they want to know when their money will be returned to the accounts.

“I’m not asking for anything, I just want answers. So to tell me, you’re just one of many and your money is there, it’s not gone, that’s apathetic to me,” said Innman.

Tuesday night, Innman received an email from the company, stating that it is working to fix the error as soon as possible. The email also states that the company apologizes for any frustrations the issue has caused.

The company has not given customers a time frame for when their money will be put back into their accounts.