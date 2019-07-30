Part of Eastern Boulevard to be Closed Early Thursday Morning

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Transportation would like to advise motorists of a road closure on Eastern Boulevard in front of the Drury Inn in the early morning hours of Thursday.

The closure will begin at 12:00 a.m. Thursday, August 1 and should last approximately 30 minutes for crews to install overhead signs.

Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through construction zones and should plan accordingly for delays.

