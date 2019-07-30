Rounding Out July

by Ryan Stinnett

THE FINAL DAYS OF JULY: Hot and mainly dry weather continues today as highs once again climb into the lower and mid 90s. We will be watching the radar for a few showers/storms today, but for the most part, any which develop will be few and far between and will dissipate quickly after sunset. For tomorrow, expect a near repeat performance in the weather as it will remain hot and mainly dry with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

HELLO AUGUST: For Thursday and Friday, expect hot and humid conditions with highs generally in the lower and mid 90s. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with those randomly scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: More of the same as we roll into the first weekend of August as the days will feature a mix of sun and clouds, hot temperatures, and those scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. For now, highs in the mid 90s are expected, with lows in the 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Shower activity associated with a tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea remains disorganized. This system is expected to move west-northwestward with no significant development, producing locally heavy rainfall over Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and portions of the southeastern Bahamas during the next few days. Over the weekend, conditions could become marginally conducive for development when the disturbance moves near Florida and the central and northwestern Bahamas. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Also, a tropical wave accompanied by a broad low pressure system is producing a large area of cloudiness and disorganized shower activity over the far eastern tropical Atlantic a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Upper-level winds are expected to be unfavorable for any significant development of this disturbance during the next few days. However, environmental conditions are forecast to become a little more conducive for development over the weekend. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan