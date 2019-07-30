Scat’d Showers& Storms Returning

by Shane Butler

It’s feeling every bit of summer out there this week. High pressure over the region is leading to hot and mainly dry conditions. Temps manage to top out in the mid 90s for highs. Afternoon showers and storms are starting to develop each day and this trend should continue through the week into the weekend. The heat will back down where storms do occur. Not everyone will see them but there will be some out there. We could actually see an increase in storm coverage over the upcoming weekend.