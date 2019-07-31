Another Afternoon of Mid-90°+ Heat

by Ben Lang

It was a slightly more muggy start to the morning thanks to showers and storms lasting through late Tuesday evening. Much of the lingering clouds cleared quickly this morning. The abundant sunshine should warm temperatures into the mid 90s for most locations this afternoon. We’re likely to see isolated showers and storms today, with the highest coverage during the mid to late afternoon. It looks like they’ll fizzle away more quickly this evening. Expect another warm evening, with temperatures in the mid 80s at 7PM, falling into the upper 70s at 7PM. Expect a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows in the low 70s.

The chance for showers and storms looks better for the rest of the week. A front currently entering northwest Alabama continues a slow southeast slide tomorrow. It should stall somewhere in the middle of the state. It’s going to be close enough to enhance our chance for showers and storms though, particularly on Thursday and Friday afternoon. Before the rain develops during the afternoon, expect quick warm-ups both days with highs in the mid 90s. Thursday and Friday night stay on the warm and muggy side, with lows in the low 70s.

The heat may back down a touch over the weekend, thanks in part to the chance for showers and storms. Expect highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday (though some spots could still reach the mid 90s). The best chance for rain each day should be mid to late afternoon, with a scattered coverage of showers and storms each day. Saturday and Sunday night look warm and muggy with lows in the low 70s.

The chance for rain looks pretty good Monday, but it may decrease again next Tuesday and Wednesday. The heat should stay near-normal Monday with highs in the low 90s, but may trend towards the mid 90s again on Tuesday and Wednesday.