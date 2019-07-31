Avoiding Pregnancy Stress, Preeclampsia and School Fitness Tests

by Samantha Williams

A new study found the physical and emotional strain of moving homes during the first three months of pregnancy is linked to a greater risk of premature birth and low birth weight. Researchers in Washington State suggest doctors talk with patients about avoiding all stress.

And, women with preeclampsia during pregnancy are five-times more likely to have end stage kidney disease later in life compared to women who don’t develop the condition. That’s the findings of a new Swedish study. Researchers point out the overall risk is still small.

Finally, contrary to belief, a new study found school fitness tests have little impact on student attitudes about physical education. In fact, research from Louisiana State University showed fitness testing may be a waste of valuable classroom time.