Biscuits Score Late Run to Shut Out Barons 1-0

th series of the year (16-3-3). The win was Montgomery’s ninth over their last 10 games, and their 23rdover their last 28. The Biscuits (71-38) mustered just two Miles Mastrobuoni singles, but ultimately blanked the Birmingham Barons (48-57), 1-0, on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium to win the club’s 16series of the year (16-3-3). The win was Montgomery’s ninth over their last 10 games, and their 23over their last 28.

Blake Bivens opened for the second time this season and cruised through a nine-pitch 1-2-3 first inning, before allowing a single and a walk in the second inning. Kenny Rosenberg (11-1) took over for Bivens in the third, and after keeping the Barons off the board that inning, the lefty ran into trouble in the fourth, but escaped a bases-loaded one-out jam to keep the game scoreless.

Blake Battenfield (4-3) was on the other side for the Barons and the right-hander dominated the Biscuits through the first six innings, allowing the first Mastrobuoni single in the second while retiring the rest, including 16 in a row between the second and seventh innings.

The tide would turn in the seventh with the game still scoreless. After Taylor Walls grounded out 1-3, Tristan Gray walked and then moved to third on the second Mastrobuoni single. Jim Haley then climbed in and bounced a ball up the middle. Barons second baseman Nick Madrigal fielded the chopper cleanly, stepped on second for one, but his throw to first was late as Haley burned down the line and scored Gray with an RBI-fielder’s choice to make it 1-0 Biscuits.

Ian Gardeck came on for Rosenberg, who tied Biloxi’s Trey Supak for the Southern League lead in wins with 11, and shut down the Barons in the eighth and ninth to seal another shutout, the Biscuits 18th of the season, which is the most in all of affiliated baseball including the Majors.

The Biscuits will try to close out the series with a win in the final on Wednesday when Jason Garcia (4-0) takes on Tanner Banks (1-5) at 6:35 PM CT.

