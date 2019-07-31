“Christmas in July” Event Helps Women and Children in Need

by Danielle Wallace

It may have been hot outside. But inside of the Nellie Burge Community Center there was only the warmth of Christmas cheer with “Christmas in July.”

“The whole idea behind this is that we provide school supplies but also it’s a Christmas event,” said Montgomery City Councilman William Green.

Green started “Christmas in July” 8 years ago for Mary Ellen’s Hearth. The program provides shelter to homeless women and their children. As residents, the women are also trained on how to get back on their feet.

“The look on the kid’s faces has been priceless. A lot of the people that come here leave with tears in their eyes and I can’t think of a better charity to help,” said Green.

Debbie Dobbins the Executive Director of Mary Ellen’s Hearth says the outpouring of support from volunteers is amazing.

“They come, they get to know our program and they get to know some of the families that live here and they donate their time to help with this event,” said Dobbins.

Dobbins says, year after year, this special event gives hope.

“It takes a village to do what we’re doing,” said Dobbins.

Councilman Green tells me, in the future he hopes to expand “Christmas in July” to other groups that help people in need in Montgomery.

Mary Ellen’s Hearth is always in need of donations or volunteers throughout the year. You can contact the center at (334) 264-4108.