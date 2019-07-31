National Democratic Party Officials Reject Alabama Democrats’ Bylaws

by Alabama News Network Staff

National party officials are expressing concern that the Alabama Democratic Party isn’t doing enough to attract more non-black minorities.

The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee on Tuesday rejected the state party’s proposed bylaws.

The national party in February ordered the Alabama party to hold new elections for party leaders and to revise bylaws and encourage participation by more minorities.

The directive came amid challenges over the re-election of Nancy Worley as chair of the state party.

Committee member Harold Ickes says the party’s proposal did not comply with the DNC directive. Ickes also says the party’s internal elections last year made the “Keystone Cops look organized.”

Worley told the panel that people unhappy with her election are “refighting the civil war” with the challenges.

