Scat’d Showers & Storms

by Shane Butler

We’re getting back into an active weather pattern with those scattered afternoon showers and storms. Looks like this trend will continue into the upcoming weekend. A frontal boundary will be hovering nearby and the focal point for new storm develop each day. Can’t say exactly who will have the better chance of seeing a storm but these things will be out there during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures remain quiet warm with low to mid 90s sticking around until further notice.