So Long July, Hello August

by Ryan Stinnett

THE LAST DAY OF JULY: A weak boundary has pushed into Alabama and is providing just enough of an enhancement of uplift to help initiate a few more scattered showers and storms across Alabama again today. It will be another hot day, with mid 90s expected, but rolling into the afternoon hours, we will be watching the radar as showers and storms develop in the peak heating of the day and these will continue through the afternoon and into the evening hours, and though rain chances are higher today than yesterday, most locations will remain dry.

HELLO AUGUST: As we start the new month, expect pretty routine August weather for Thursday and Friday. We are forecasting hot and humid conditions with highs generally in the mid 90s. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with those randomly scattered, afternoon and evening showers and storms. Rain chances these two days look to be in the 30-40% range.

WEEKEND & INTO NEXT WEEK: We are sticking with the standard summer weather pattern as we roll into the first weekend of August. For now, highs in the low to mid 90s will persist, while the days should start off sunny, then become partly sunny as clouds build through the day. Of course, there will be those scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, but as we all know, there is just no way of knowing in advance when and where these will develop. For now, it looks like this pattern will persist into next week as well, but we could see another surface boundary try and slip in here early next week, which could perhaps provide us better rain chances.

TROPICAL UPDATE: A tropical wave continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This disturbance is forecast to move northwestward to northward at about 10 mph during the next several days, producing locally heavy rainfall over portions of the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and Florida. Conditions could become marginally conducive for development over the weekend when the disturbance moves near Florida and the northwestern Bahamas and then turns northeastward over the western Atlantic Ocean. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. No significant development of this system is expected for the next few days while it moves westward at about 15 mph. Thereafter, upper-level winds are forecast to gradually become more conducive, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan