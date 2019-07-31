Troy Highway Gas Station Robbed at Gunpoint, Police Search for Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/6 Armed Robbery Suspect

2/6 Armed Robbery Suspect

3/6 Armed Robbery Suspect

4/6 Armed Robbery Suspect

5/6 Armed Robbery Suspect



6/6 Armed Robbery Suspect











The Montgomery Police Department is searching for the identity and location of a suspect wanted for Armed Robbery. Police have released photos of a masked individual that committed the armed robbery. The robbery occurred at the Marathon Gas Station in the 4100 block of Troy Highway on July 17th.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of this suspect, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867). Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!