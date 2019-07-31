UAB & UnitedHealthCare Reaches Agreement to Continue Accepting Company’s Medical Insurance

by Alabama News Network Staff

The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System has reached a deal with UnitedHealthCare to continue accepting the company’s medical insurance.

The agreement means almost 25,000 policyholders can continue getting care at one of Alabama’s leading hospitals.

UAB was going to quit accepting the company’s insurance after Wednesday without a new contact.

The new deal will cover two years, and a statement from UnitedHealthCare says its customers won’t see any interruption in benefits.

An impasse emerged after months of talks and disagreements over the cost of care at UAB. The insurer said the hospital system was too expensive, and the hospital said the company was ignoring costs associated with treating the state’s sickest patients.

The new agreement will be finished over the next two weeks.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)