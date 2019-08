Aldi Opens First Store in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

People in Montgomery have a new place to get groceries. This morning, ALDI had their grand opening on Eastern Boulevard. The store is built next to Best Buy and Petco.

The first 100 shoppers got gift cards and one lucky shopper won free produce for a year.

This is the first ALDI to open in the Capital City. The store is part of a $3.4billion investment to expand to 2500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.