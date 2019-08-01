Another Day Of Mid-90° Heat, But Slightly More Widespread Rain

by Ben Lang

It’s another warm and muggy start to the day, with temperatures already near or above 90° as of midday. The air is a bit more humid today, which could contribute to heat index readings near 100° at times this afternoon. There should be a few more showers and storms around this afternoon compared to Wednesday. Expect most of these during the mid to late afternoon, gradually tapering off during the evening. High temperatures top out in the mid 90s for most locations. We could see additional isolated showers or storms popping up overnight, thanks to a stalled front in northwest Alabama. Otherwise, expect another warm evening, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s at 7PM, falling into the upper 70s at 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low 70s under an otherwise partly cloudy sky.

Scattered showers and storms are likely again on Friday, thanks to the nearby front across northwest Alabama. Not everyone sees rain, and we could see high temperatures in the mid 90s again prior to the rain. We could see quite a few showers or storms lingering through the evening, though most taper off Friday night. Lows fall into the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

It’s the same old story over the weekend. Expect a chance of showers and storms Saturday and Sunday, with the highest coverage during the afternoon. Most locations may stay shy of the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday, with highs generally in the low 90s each day. Saturday and Sunday night lows fall into the low 70s with the majority of the showers and storms tapering off.

There won’t be much to change the overall weather pattern next week, either. Monday looks hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and scattered showers and storms. Looks like the chance for rain becomes more isolated again next Tuesday through Thursday. That may lead afternoon temperatures to trend back towards the mid 90s.