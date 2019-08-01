Barons Rally, Stun Biscuits, 10-6 (10)

by Darrell Puckett

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Biscuits (71-39) squandered a 5-2 lead in the eighth, and ultimately lost the series finale against the Birmingham Barons (49-57), 10-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium

Jason Garcia got the nod on the mound for the Biscuits and threw a quality start going six innings and allowing just two runs on six hits, three walks, and five strikeouts. The right-hander, who was signed from the independent Sioux City Explorers about a month ago had won each of his first four appearances with the Biscuits, before Wednesday.

Montgomery came out swinging in the first against Barons starter Tanner Banks (1-6) with back-to-back singles by Vidal Brujan and Taylor Walls, and then a walk to Josh Lowe loaded the bases before an out had been recorded.

After Brett Sullivan and Tristan Gray both made outs, however, it appeared that the Biscuits might not score. That changed when Jim Haley stepped up and hammered a 3-2 pitch to left that scraped off the top of the foul pole for a grand slam as well as the third baseman’s first career Double-A home run. The grand slam was only the Biscuits’ second of the season, with the first one also coming against the Barons on May 31 off the bat of Jesus Sanchez.

The Barons pulled a couple of runs back in the second thanks to an RBI-single by Gavin Sheets and an RBI-fielder’s choice by Luis Gonzalez to make it 4-2. A Tyler Johnson wild pitch in the sixth gave the Biscuits their fifth run, and a Damek Tomscha solo homer off Ivan Pelaez in the eighth pulled the Barons back within two.

In the ninth, the Biscuits brought on Jhonleider Salinas who served up a game-tying homer to the lead-off hitter Luis Basabe after allowing a lead-off double to Nate Nolan. With the game knotted at five, the game then shifted to extras where a three-run home run by Luis Gonzalez off Dalton Moats gave the Barons an 8-5 lead, before a Ti’Quan Forbes RBI-fielder’s choice and a throwing error by Brujan made it 10-5. The Biscuits would add a run in the bottom of the 10 thon Haley’s team season-high fifth RBI.

The Biscuits will try to bounce back when they welcome in the Chattanooga Lookouts for a five-game series on Thursday when it will be Tiger Night featuring a T-Shirt Giveaway at 6:35 PM CT.

The rest of the home stand will feature BBQ Bash featuring a Grill Set Giveaway & MAX Fireworks on Friday, August 2; International Beer Day & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 3; And Lil’ Crumbs Dress Like a Player Backpack Giveaway on Sunday, August 4.