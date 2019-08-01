Fire & Police Chief Search Amps Up in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

City officials in Selma are beginning to amp up the process of finding new chiefs to head up the fire and police departments.

Council president Corey Bowie says Selma should have a new fire chief in place — by the end of August.

Former Fire Chief Toney Stephens resigned suddenly back in April after nearly four years on the job — citing a hostile work environment.

Bowie says the fire chief position has now been posted and a search committee made up of a cross section of the community — is in place.

“The fire chief is one of the most important roles in the city,” he said.

Bowie says the search for a new police chief — is beginning to get cranked up as well.

Spencer Collier retired as chief effective July 30th.

Former Selma and Northport Police Chief Robert Green has been named interim chief until a permanent police chief is selected.

“He’s going to be very instrumental in the selection process of the next police chief. Due to his knowledge being a former chief there are some insights that he can help in the next selection of the police chief.”

Bowie says interviews for both the fire and police chief — will be open to the public.

“Because whoever is selected for the fire chief and the police chief are going to have to serve the community.”