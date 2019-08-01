Forum Held for House District 74 Candidates

by Alabama News Network Staff

Three candidates vying for the House District 74 seat participated in a campaign forum at Dalraida United Methodist Church on Thursday.

The event was sponsored by ARSEA/APEAL, a statewide organization representing state, county and municipal retirees and employees.

“As state retirees, the retirement system is the most important issue to us because that is the benefit that all of our members have from their services working as state, city and county employees,” said Liane Kelly, Executive Director of ARSEA/APEAL.

The republicans, former Montgomery School Board President Charlotte Meadows and attorney Michael Fritz were joined by democrat Rayford Mack to present their platform and answer questions from the public. Each candidate answered three questions submitted prior to the forum. Candidates had up to three minutes to answer each question.

The forum gave residents a chance to get to know the candidates and have one-on-one time with each one.

The special republican runoff elections is scheduled for Aug. 27, the same day as Montgomery’s Mayoral election. Organizers of the event wanted voters to understand that most republicans would have to cast a vote on two ballots in two separate lines. One for the primary runoff and one for the city election.

The general election for the House District 74 seat will be held on Nov. 12.