How Blood Can Affect Dementia, Better Detecting Heart Disease and Cancer Paired with Stress

by Samantha Williams

Too much or too little hemoglobin in your blood can lead to an increased risk of dementia later in life. That’s according to researchers in the Netherlands who found the level of protein in red blood cells may be linked to memory issues for seniors.

And, a new guideline from the Endocrine Society recommends older adults get screened regularly for cardiovascular disease and diabetes risk. Scientists found measuring the waistline, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar during doctor visits can detect heart disease and diabetes earlier.

Plus, Stress can make cervical cancer even more dangerous. Researchers in Stockholm found women who experienced a stressful life event like a divorce or death in the family were 20 percent more likely to die from the disease.