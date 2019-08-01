Selma Man Sentenced to Over 4 Years for Possessing Firearm as a Felon

by Alabama News Network Staff

United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Anthony Brown, 35, was sentenced to 57 months (4 years and 9 months) of incarceration for possession of a Glock .45 caliber pistol.

On April 16, Brown entered a guilty plea to a violation of the statute prohibiting a person convicted of a felony to possess a firearm. Specifically, on December 2, 2018, Selma police officers responded to Vaughn Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they learned that there were two gunshot victims in the emergency room being treated. Both victims had gunshot wounds in their lower back area. The two victims told the police officer that they were passengers in a Chevrolet Impala being driven by Brown traveling east on Highway 90 when bullets pierced the exterior of the vehicle and hit each of them.

The victims said they did not know who shot them or why they were targeted.

Brown was the owner of the Impala he was driving at the time of the shootings. Next, officers investigated Brown’s Impala. Officers were looking for bullet holes and spent bullet casings. They observed several bullet holes that were from different caliber firearms and could see blood inside the vehicle.

A thorough inspection and inventory search of the Impala revealed a loaded Glock GMBH, model 21, .45 caliber pistol, in the truck of the Impala. The Glock was seized. At that time, Brown had been convicted of two felonies, namely, Assault 1st on April 5, 2013, and Manslaughter on December 5, 2005. Brown agreed to forfeit any and all interest in the Glock seized from his vehicle.

Officers of the Selma Police Department along with special agents of the ATF investigated the case and brought it to the U. S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution. The prosecutor assigned to the case is Assistant United States Attorney, Gina S. Vann.