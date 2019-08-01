Storms Knock The Heat Down At Times

by Shane Butler

Our summer heat and humidity are in full force but fortunately showers and storms are developing to combat the heat. A frontal boundary is helping aid in storm development and this boundary will hover nearby the next few days. Temps will continue to make a run at the low to mid 90s but afternoon storms will knock the heat off in spots. These same storms will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. We expect this weather pattern to linger through the weekend but next week a ridge of high pressure builds in again and the chance for storms backs down a bit.