Welcome to August…New Month, Same Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

HELLO AUGUST: It’s a new month, but the same old forecast, as we are forecasting hot and humid conditions with highs ranging from the low to mid 90s. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with those randomly scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Rain chances for today and Friday will be in the 30-50% range.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Pretty routine weather for the first weekend in August as the days will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. The days should start off mainly dry and sunny, but through the day clouds will begin to billow up in the sky and those clouds should turn into scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, and there is just no way of knowing in advance when and where these will develop.

INTO NEXT WEEK: A rinse and repeat forecast to start the week with highs mainly in the low to mid 90s. Of course, there will be those scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Towards the middle part of the week, some model data suggest some drier air could move into portions of the state, but we will just have to wait and see if that happens.

TROPICAL UPDATE: An area of disturbed weather stretching across Cuba and the Bahamas is forecast to move northwestward and then northward, producing locally heavy rainfall over portions of the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and Florida during the next few days. Conditions could become marginally conducive for development over the weekend while the system turns and accelerates northeastward off the southeastern U.S. coast. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

A broad low pressure system located about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development is possible during the next couple of days while the system moves west-northwestward at about 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. Conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development over the weekend, and a tropical depression is likely to form by early next week several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Ryan