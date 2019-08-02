1 Injured in Thursday Night Andalusia Shooting, Suspect Wanted

by Mandy McQueen

One man is fighting for his life while another is on the run after a shooting occurred Thursday night.

According to the Andalusia Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Snead Street around 8:30 Thursday night. While in route to the residence, officers learned that the victim was being transported from the scene in a personal vehicle. Advanced EMS medics met the vehicle on the Square and began rendering aid to the victim.

The victim, described as a 32-year-old man, was transported to Andalusia Health, where he was treated before being airlifted to a regional trauma center where he underwent extensive surgery. As of 9:15 a.m. Friday, he is still in critical condition.

Andalusia police identified the suspect as Daimeion Rashawn Logan, 30, whose current address is unknown. He is said to “frequent Covington, Crenshaw and Pike counties in Andalusia, Dozier, Brantley, Luverne and Troy,” according to Capt. Paul Dean.

Dean said the Logan’s record shows previous charges for drug offenses in Pike County. However, the local incident is not believed to be drug-related.

Dean said anyone who makes contact with Logan should not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the APD at 334-222-1155.