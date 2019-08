1st Annual Pike Road Youth Football Camp

by Darrell Puckett

PIKE ROAD, Ala. — Pike Road High School recently held their 1st Annual Pike Road Youth Football Camp with tons of success. The second-year varsity program led by head coach Patrick Browning is excited about connecting with the local community and giving the youth an avenue to learn the game of football.

Patriots will kickoff the 2019 season against Calhoun High School on August 23rd.