Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network was on the scene at the Montgomery Regional Airport as a Delta Air Lines flight from Houston to Atlanta had to make an emergency landing earlier this afternoon.

Emergency officials tell us a light in the cockpit indicated that there was a fuel leak, which is why the flight was forced to land in Montgomery.

The plane is a Boeing 717.

There were 67 people aboard the flight — 62 passengers and five crew members. They all landed safely without any injuries.

Arrangements are being made to take the passengers by bus from Montgomery to their destination at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates on this story.