Hot and Humid Days with Random Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

Hot and humid conditions will continue as highs will be ranging from low to mid 90s across the state again today. During the afternoon, the radar will once again be busy as scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected again. As we see each day, these showers and storms will be producing tropical downpours, and lots of dangerous, vivid lightning. Today’s convection will continue into the evening hours, before gradually winding down with the loss of daytime heating.

IN THE TROPICS: An elongated low pressure system located over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Some slow development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form well east of the Lesser Antilles by early next week while the low moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development by Tuesday and Wednesday as the system approaches the Leeward Islands. Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Pretty routine weather for the first weekend in August as the days will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. The days should start off mainly dry and sunny, but by each afternoon, scattered showers and storms will make their presence known across the Alabama landscape, and once again there is no way of knowing in advance when and where these will develop.

INTO NEXT WEEK: More of the same highlights the forecast for the first full week of August. Random scattered showers and storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours and these will provide some heat-relief knocking temperatures, which will be mainly in the lower 90s, down into the upper 70s and 80s. For the second half of next week, it looks like rain chances will decrease some and that would mean hotter temperatures returning.

Have an amazing Friday and weekend!

Ryan