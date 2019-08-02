Lookouts Come Back, Bury Biscuits, 12-7

by Darrell Puckett

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – For the second-straight game the Biscuits (71-40) squandered a three-run lead in the eighth, and a two-run lead in the ninth, and ultimately lost the series opener in stunning fashion against the Chattanooga Lookouts (49-60), 12-7, on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Blake Bivens opened again for the Biscuits for the second time in three days, and looked good early, retiring the Lookouts in order in the first while striking out a pair. The Biscuits then jumped on Chattanooga starter Johendi Jiminian for three runs thanks to RBI-singles from Brett Sullivan and Carl Chester, and then a perfectly-executed double steal by Chester and Jim Haley, who stole home.

The Lookouts would respond against Bivens in the top of the second with an RBI-single by Tyler Stephenson and a sac fly by Michael Beltre to make it a one-run contest at 3-2. Brian Shaffer then came on for Bivens in the third and retired the first six batters he faced.

In the fifth, Shaffer hit Tyler Stephenson before walking Michael Beltre, and after a sac bunt by Calten Daal put runners at second and third, Jose Siri’s sac fly to center knotted the game at three. Carl Chester doubled to right to start off the bottom of the sixth for the Biscuits, and then David Rodriguez brought him home in the next at-bat on a double of his own into the right-center field gap to put Montgomery back in front at 4-3. Shaffer ended up going five innings of one-hit ball.

Taylor Walls went deep to right to lead-off the bottom of the seventh against Wyatt Strahan to make it 5-3, and then later in the inning, Rene Pinto was plunked with the bases loaded to make it 6-3. Gavin LaValley added an RBI-single in the eighth off Chandler Raiden (0-1), who made his Double-A debut on Wednesday, to make it 6-4.

Raiden was back on in the ninth, and the righty would serve up a towering home run to left off the bat of Ibandel Isabel to make it 6-5, and then five more consecutive hits to put the Lookouts ahead, 8-6. Chattanooga would put up eight runs on eight hits in the ninth en route to a stunning victory, after Pinto launched his third homer in the bottom of the ninth as a consolation prize.

The Biscuits will try to bounce back on Friday when Josh Fleming (10-4) will try to throw his third-consecutive nine-inning complete game against Brad Markey (1-2) at 6:35 PM CT

