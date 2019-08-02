New Interstate Signage Unveiled in Memory of Tow Truck Driver Who Was Fatally Killed in March 2016

by Danielle Wallace

New signage in memory of Alabama tow truck driver Gene Schofield’s memory was revealed Friday night in Greenville. More than 200 people were at the event.

The sign will be placed at mile marker 123 on Interstate 65 North and South.

Schofield’s death led his family to start “Heart of the Highway” a group that brings awareness to Alabama’s Move Over Law. Friday’s unveiling was hosted by “Heart of the Highway.”

It’s goal is to bring attention to protecting America’s first responders.

“A lot of people don’t realize how important the Move Over Law is, and Heart of the Highway was put in effect to make sure the public is aware of how important it is and not only that, but we praise first responders for what they do – not only in bad situations, but in the good too,” said Anna Findley, sister of Schofield.

The Schofield family says they are thankful for Governor Kay Ivey and other sponsors for making the signage possible.

Alabama’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over when they see flashing lights on the side of the road. The law also says if you can’t move over, slow down.