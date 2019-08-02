Scattered Afternoon Showers And Storms This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a little less hot today across central and south Alabama. Some locations only reached the 80s thanks to afternoon shower and thunderstorm activity. A nearby stationary front enhanced the strength and coverage of storms across southwest Alabama. Meanwhile, other areas remained rain-free and mainly sunny. Still, some locations could see a shower or storm roll through this evening. However, the majority of the rain tapers off overnight. It’ll be warm and humid this evening, with temperatures in the low 80s at 7PM, falling into the mid 70s at 11PM. Overnight lows drop to the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

The stalled front meanders around central Alabama this weekend, triggering a decent coverage of showers and storms each day. As usual, expect the highest chance for rain during the afternoon, with most of it tapering off overnight. Severe weather is not expected, but even routine summertime storms can produce strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning at times. High temperatures reach the low 90s Saturday and Sunday, though heat index temperatures may near 100° at times. Lows fall into the low 70s Saturday and Sunday night.

The chance for rain remains elevated on Monday, but decreases for the rest of the week. High temperatures reach the low 90s for most locations Monday, but trend towards the mid 90s late next week. Isolated showers and storms remain possible Tuesday through Friday. However, a majority of the area could be rain-free each day over that stretch.