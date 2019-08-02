Scattered Afternoon Showers And Storms This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a warm and muggy start the the day, with morning lows in the low 70s. Temperatures quickly rose into the upper 80s around midday, and likely head for the low 90s this afternoon. A stalled frontal boundary and nearby area of low pressure should help enhance lift in the atmosphere today. That leads to scattered showers and storms, with the highest coverage during the mid to late afternoon. Still, some locations may not see rain today. The majority of the rain gradually tapers off this evening. It’ll be warm and humid this evening, with temperatures in the low 80s at 7PM, falling into the mid 70s at 11PM. Overnight lows drop to the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

The stalled front continues to meander around central Alabama this weekend, triggering a decent coverage of showers and storms each day. As usual, expect the highest chance for rain during the afternoon, with most of it tapering off overnight. High temperatures reach the low 90s Saturday and Sunday, though heat index temperatures may near 100° at times. Lows fall into the low 70s Saturday and Sunday night.

The chance for rain remain elevated on Monday, but decreases for the rest of the week. High temperatures remain in the low 90s for most locations Monday, but trend towards the mid 90s by late in the week. Isolated showers and storms remain possible Tuesday through Friday, but a majority of the area could be rain-free each day over that stretch.